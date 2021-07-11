https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-gives-her-support-recent-cuban-protests?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered words of support and praise for the Cubans who are protesting against the island nation’s communist government.

“The call for freedom and basic rights by the people of Cuba peacefully taking to the streets and marching is an act of great courage,” Pelosi tweeted Monday. “I support the Cuban people in their pursuit of liberty and condemn any violence or targeting of those exercising their rights.”

Pelosi’s comments of support come after thousands of Cubans came out Sunday and Monday, protesting against the communist government over lack of freedom and a worsening economy. Many have called for Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to step down.

Other members of the United States government, such as President Joe Biden, have also sent out words of support and encouragement towards the Cuban people.

Díaz-Canel, who took over the country after Raul Castro stepped down as leader earlier in 2021, has called the protests a product of American interference. Díaz-Canel has blamed U.S. sanctions on the unrest and decline of the nation’s economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

