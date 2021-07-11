https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/pennsylvania-health-department-alters-vaccination-data-after-double-counting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has amended its data by 500,000 for the number of COVID-19 recipients, as a result of a software issue that double counted some people.

The software did not create individual patient IDs nor stop providers from uploading duplicate data on doses received at different clinics. A department spokesperson said officials have responded to the problem by trying to link both does to specific individuals, according to the Associated Press.

On Thursday, state data showed 11.8 million had been vaccinated. On Friday, the day of the most recent report, the number changed to just under 11.3 million, with no immediate explanation.

The numbers include 66 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties but not Philadelphia, which is its own vaccine jurisdiction, the wire service also reports.

