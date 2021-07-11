https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/11/people-running-amok-chaos-strikes-wembley-stadium-ahead-of-england-vs-italy-euro2020/
It was absolute chaos this afternoon ahead of the big England vs. Italy soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London:
“I don’t think we should do the ass flare until 6pm earliest”
“I SIMPLY CANNOT WAIT ANY LONGER PLEASE STICK IT IN ME” pic.twitter.com/tmTisDkfjY
— Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) July 11, 2021
Here’s the scene *four hours* before game time:
Wembley with more than four hours until the game starts #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/xg8kjMwoIb
— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2021
And hundreds of unticketed fans breached the perimeter and security is trying to chase them down:
It appears the breach was more serious than anyone thought. Numbers that broke through at least in the hundreds. pic.twitter.com/qM1ngYzyI8
— tariq panja (@tariqpanja) July 11, 2021
Although not very successfully:
More of this. It’s appalling. Not enough police and security guards being overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/JMxtP2Ffzk
— Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 11, 2021
No ticket, no problem?
Absolutely watertight security at Wembley pic.twitter.com/TSk0Rod55M
— Josh Kaplan (@JNkappers) July 11, 2021
“There’s a lot of seriously drunk people here”:
Made it to Wembley for England vs Italy. The atmosphere is one of absolute euphoria bordering on frenzy. There’s a lot of seriously drunk people here… #Euro2020Final #eng pic.twitter.com/wzqdIhrqbF
— Layth (@laythy29) July 11, 2021
From The Sun’s Duncan Wright:
Just seen a run of about 50-60 surging into the seats in front of us, no tickets, people running amok
— Duncan Wright (@dwright75) July 11, 2021
They’re “scum,” he says:
Literally hundreds of f***ing idiots storming the gates.
Scum, each and every single one.
— Duncan Wright (@dwright75) July 11, 2021
Many of the unticketed fans appear to have made it inside the stadium:
There are too many people in big sections of Wembley. They can’t all have tickets. And the stewards can’t cope. It’s a mixed area in front of me with fans of both teams – and it’s actually dangerous to leave it like this #ENGITA
— Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) July 11, 2021
And here’s what it looked like right before kickoff, or whatever it’s called in soccer:
One of the best atmospheres in sports – a Euro final, at Wembley, with England in it.
Absolute scenes! pic.twitter.com/5N8aZxbCw6
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 11, 2021
So, what happens after the match? It seems like there will be issues win or lose:
None of the scenes from central London & Wembley bode well for later. Some bad stories emerging already. I’ve lived in 3 countries and spent extended periods in 8 others. Nowhere—nowhere—have I ever seen behaviour like this. This isn’t what celebration nor pride looks like. https://t.co/qFx1Zl81Mk
— Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@TanjaBueltmann) July 11, 2021