It was absolute chaos this afternoon ahead of the big England vs. Italy soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London:

Here’s the scene *four hours* before game time:

And hundreds of unticketed fans breached the perimeter and security is trying to chase them down:

Although not very successfully:

No ticket, no problem?

“There’s a lot of seriously drunk people here”:

From The Sun’s Duncan Wright:

They’re “scum,” he says:

Many of the unticketed fans appear to have made it inside the stadium:

And here’s what it looked like right before kickoff, or whatever it’s called in soccer:

So, what happens after the match? It seems like there will be issues win or lose:

