https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/11/people-running-amok-chaos-strikes-wembley-stadium-ahead-of-england-vs-italy-euro2020/

It was absolute chaos this afternoon ahead of the big England vs. Italy soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London:

“I don’t think we should do the ass flare until 6pm earliest” “I SIMPLY CANNOT WAIT ANY LONGER PLEASE STICK IT IN ME” pic.twitter.com/tmTisDkfjY — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) July 11, 2021

Here’s the scene *four hours* before game time:

Wembley with more than four hours until the game starts #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/xg8kjMwoIb — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2021

And hundreds of unticketed fans breached the perimeter and security is trying to chase them down:

It appears the breach was more serious than anyone thought. Numbers that broke through at least in the hundreds. pic.twitter.com/qM1ngYzyI8 — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) July 11, 2021

Although not very successfully:

More of this. It’s appalling. Not enough police and security guards being overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/JMxtP2Ffzk — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 11, 2021

No ticket, no problem?

Absolutely watertight security at Wembley pic.twitter.com/TSk0Rod55M — Josh Kaplan (@JNkappers) July 11, 2021

“There’s a lot of seriously drunk people here”:

Made it to Wembley for England vs Italy. The atmosphere is one of absolute euphoria bordering on frenzy. There’s a lot of seriously drunk people here… #Euro2020Final #eng pic.twitter.com/wzqdIhrqbF — Layth (@laythy29) July 11, 2021

From The Sun’s Duncan Wright:

Just seen a run of about 50-60 surging into the seats in front of us, no tickets, people running amok — Duncan Wright (@dwright75) July 11, 2021

They’re “scum,” he says:

Literally hundreds of f***ing idiots storming the gates.

Scum, each and every single one. — Duncan Wright (@dwright75) July 11, 2021

Many of the unticketed fans appear to have made it inside the stadium:

There are too many people in big sections of Wembley. They can’t all have tickets. And the stewards can’t cope. It’s a mixed area in front of me with fans of both teams – and it’s actually dangerous to leave it like this #ENGITA — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) July 11, 2021

And here’s what it looked like right before kickoff, or whatever it’s called in soccer:

One of the best atmospheres in sports – a Euro final, at Wembley, with England in it. Absolute scenes! pic.twitter.com/5N8aZxbCw6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 11, 2021

So, what happens after the match? It seems like there will be issues win or lose:

None of the scenes from central London & Wembley bode well for later. Some bad stories emerging already. I’ve lived in 3 countries and spent extended periods in 8 others. Nowhere—nowhere—have I ever seen behaviour like this. This isn’t what celebration nor pride looks like. https://t.co/qFx1Zl81Mk — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@TanjaBueltmann) July 11, 2021

