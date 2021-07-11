https://politicrossing.com/poirier-beats-mcgregor-trump-gets-a-huge-standing-ovation-at-ufc-264/

Happy Birthday, America! Good Morning!

What an awesome day to wake up in the land of the free and the home of the brave! It’s a beautiful day here in Arizona. The sun came up and it’s not too hot and it actually rained last night, and ya know what it’s not too hot just yet!

I love my country, how about you?

Today, I’m giving you my “morning thoughts”, reflecting on my childhood and thinking of this glorious piece of dirt we call home, “America”.

Ya know, I grew up on the east coast, went to a Christian school and I was privileged enough to visit so many sites of where history was made: Valley Forge, Philadelphia, Independence Hall, Fort McHenry, places where our founding fathers made their sacrifices and took their stand for liberty.

I’m just appreciating what are forefathers went through to give us the liberties we take so freely. I think we need to reflect on our freedoms and be thankful for those sacrifices thousands and even millions have made on behalf of those freedoms.

There are many around this globe who don’t have what we have here. There are those who are willing to die to get here because of the tyranny they face in their own countries.

I don’t think many of our younger generations appreciate the all the liberties we have nor do they have an affection to care! I remember President Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction.” We have to take the torch of Liberty to those around us, to teach them what it means to be an American.

Some say we are losing our freedoms, and I can see that. It’s sad. But, I’m not going to let it happen on my watch. I’m going to stand and speak up and use all the amendments of the Constitution I have at my disposal to keep this country great, to make it better, even if I can help one person see the light of liberty shine in their eye so they can pass it on to others.

Maybe you’re not going to travel to DC and get plugged in there. But, you can make changes in your home, your community, you can make a difference to your children, your schools, your coworkers and your neighborhood.

You can do a lot all you have to do is STAND and appreciate the opportunities you were given and stop being so selfish, thinking that everything is supposed to be given to you. We’re not just handed “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness”. We aren’t guaranteed happiness, it means we have the opportunity so get after it!

Did you know, I have the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, and The Declaration of Independence on my wall in my home. When I see those names on those documents, I ask myself, what was it like for them? Can you imagine? What they went through all the sorrow, the sacrifices, buildings burned, soldiers barging in their homes, families lost.

But, wow, what did they do? They scraped together the resources they had and kicked an Imperial Army in the ass! Then they DECLARED THEIR INDEPENDENCE. So, that’s why I have those documents on my wall.

Let us always remember the sacrifices made to give us the liberties we take so freely! -SD Powell

That’s all I got for you today; have an amazing day today celebrating the Independence of this great country!

May God bless you and may God Bless this Nation!

Stay True, We need You!

Stephen D. Powell The GunLife Coach







