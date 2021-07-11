https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-feared-las-vegas-style-shooting-mlb-all-star

Denver law enforcement say a quick-thinking and fast-acting hotel maid may have thwarted what could have been a “Las Vegas style shooting.”

The Las Vegas massacre resulted in the deaths of 60 concert-goers after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people attending a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip in October 2017. The gunman positioned himself high above the Las Vegas Strip in a hotel adjacent to the concert space. No formal motive was ever revealed for the massacre, which left an additional 400 other concert-goers with gunshot wounds.

What are the details?

Police feared the “Las Vegas style shooting,” according to the Denver Post, after a maid alerted law enforcement to a weapons cache inside a hotel room near Coors Field.

Coors Field is home to the Colorado Rockies, a Major League Baseball team, and is the location of the MLB’s All-Star festivities this year, slated to take place this week.

KMGH-TV reported:

Sources said police removed 16 long guns, body armor and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from the room which featured a balcony overlooking the downtown area. The sources said they feared the number of weapons, ammo, vantage point and large crowds could have resulted in a “Las Vegas-style shooting.” Based on the information provided by the hotel employee, police executed a search warrant and found the guns, ammo, body armor and a man inside the room on the eighth floor.

Police eventually arrested three men and one woman, charging the group with various firearm and drug-related offenses.

Law enforcement sources told KMGH that one of the arrested individuals recently posted on Facebook that, following a divorce, he hoped to “go out in a big way.”

Drake Voell, who was staying at the hotel where the weapons were found, told KDVR-TV, “[My family] heard a maid walked into the hotel room and she saw a bunch of guns laid out. Then they found a white SUV on the road and all doors were unlocked and there was a laptop on the dashboard open, so it was a very suspicious vehicle.”

Was there a threat?

Although the investigation remains ongoing, the FBI released a statement Sunday indicating there was no threat to the MLB’s All-Star festivities.

“We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game. We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time,” the FBI said.

