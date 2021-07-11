https://www.dailywire.com/news/poll-78-of-american-voters-favor-stronger-voter-id-laws

A large majority of Americans support stricter voting laws that include voter identification requirements, according to a new poll.

The poll was commissioned by the Republican National Committee and conducted by former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, The New York Post reports.

“The phone survey — which was conducted June 8-June 13 with 800 registered voters, 31 percent of whom identify as Democrats, 29 percent as Republicans, and 36 percent as independents — found 80 percent of its participants feel verifying voter ID ‘is an important security measure,’ while 89 percent said that they are in favor of ‘purging voter rolls’ after individuals have died or are no longer registered in previous areas they resided in,” reported the paper.

The survey found 78 percent of voters polled said in addition to stronger voter ID laws, they also support signature verification, chain of custody controls, bipartisan observers overseeing counting and “cleaning up voter rolls.” According to the poll, 71 percent said they do not believe ballots should be accepted after election day and 87 percent were against “ballot harvesting.”

In addition, 66% polled said early-voting ballots should be counted as they come in and 53% said special voting measures enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic should be lifted.

While the Election Integrity Polling Project was conducted by Republicans, they said “the nationwide poll was conducted with 800 registered voters, with 31% identifying as Democrats, 29% as Republicans, and 36% as Independents.”

“It’s not just Republicans who are concerned about election integrity – Nearly two-thirds (63%) of all voters reported that the issue of election integrity was either their top issue or in their top three when deciding how to vote,” said the pollsters. “77% of all voters reject Democrats’ claim that “racism” is behind voting integrity laws, and believe one party uses it for political purposes, not for electoral progress.”

Among other findings: “87% of voters said they were against ballot harvesting and 71% of voters believe ballots should not be accepted after election day.”

“Election integrity is very much on the minds of American voters right now. Americans want to make sure that post-pandemic, we get voter integrity measures right, that they’re fair to everyone, and that we don’t use as an excuse measures that were very specific to a once in a century pandemic,” Conway said.

“It’s important because, is the voter-verified?” Conway told Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel in an interview. “Is the voter’s ID verified? Is the voter’s signature verified? This should not be a heavy lift. It should not be controversial that you want to make sure that the most sacrosanct principle in our United States Constitution, one person, one vote, is upheld for everyone.”

“The majority of Republicans, Democrats and independents all agree that non-citizens should not vote. People who are not registered to vote or qualified to vote should not vote,” she said.

