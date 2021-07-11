https://www.dailywire.com/news/poll-brits-hate-it-when-companies-preach-about-social-issues

Britons would prefer that companies focus on profits rather than discuss “social issues.”

The United Kingdom’s Centre for Policy Studies gave survey respondents ten possible ways that British business can be “good corporate citizens.” Only 9% of voters indicated that they want companies to “speak out on important social issues that matter in Britain today.”

Far larger shares of respondents — especially among Conservative Party voters — believe that it is more important for companies to “make a profit so they can continue to create jobs for British workers.” Other popular responses were for companies to “go above and beyond for their workforce” and “instill mutual respect and appreciation between employees and employers.”

The survey also revealed that only 18% of respondents consider themselves “woke.” 63% asserted that the United Kingdom is “a nation of equality and freedom” rather than an “institutionally racist and discriminatory” country. Meanwhile, 64% of Britons think “cancel culture has gone too far and that people should be able to express themselves without fear of consequences.”

An equal percentage of Americans believe that “cancel culture” is a threat to freedom. 36% consider it a “big problem,” while only 13% call it “not a problem.”

Progressives in both the American and British popular consciousness have experienced “cancel culture” for not sufficiently conforming to the Left.

Harry Potter author and self-indentified feminist JK Rowling, for one, was blasted by transgender activists for believing that distinctions between the sexes are meaningful.

“If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased,” Rowling explained. “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Biologist and self-proclaimed atheist Richard Dawkins, for another, hinted that a consistent embrace of transgenderism’s assumptions would lead one to believe that people can also change races.

“In 2015, Rachel Dolezal, a white chapter president of NAACP, was vilified for identifying as Black,” Dawkins said. “Some men choose to identify as women, and some women choose to identify as men. You will be vilified if you deny that they literally are what they identify as. Discuss.”

Fellow atheists rushed to castigate Dawkins.

“Regrettably, Richard Dawkins has over the past several years accumulated a history of making statements that use the guise of scientific discourse to demean marginalized groups, an approach antithetical to humanist values,” read a statement from the American Humanist Association. “His latest statement implies that the identities of transgender individuals are fraudulent, while also simultaneously attacking Black identity as one that can be assumed when convenient.”

Alison Gill — an executive at American Atheists who self-identifies as transgender — likewise slammed Dawkins: “The progress of science has helped us better understand who we are as trans people… We need science communicators like Richard Dawkins to put in the time to learn this information and then communicate it clearly and accurately to the public, not reinforce dangerous and harmful narratives put forward by the opponents of equality.”

