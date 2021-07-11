https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-super-pac-voters-accomplishments-midterms

A super PAC supporting President Biden warns that Democrats could face defeat in the 2022 midterm elections if they don’t campaign more “aggressively” on Biden’s policies.

A June strategy memo from Unite the Country, obtained by Politico, raised serious concerns that voters are virtually clueless about the successes so far under the Biden Administration. Democrats need to tout the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that Biden signed into law in March and do a better job selling the two infrastructure plans that Biden is currently trying to usher through Congress, the group says.

“Even among voters who have a favorable view of Joe Biden, there is a real lack of information about the specifics of the Biden Agenda,” the memo reads.

VP HARRIS TALKS ABOUT MULTIPLE ASSIGNMENTS FROM BIDEN: ‘MAYBE I DON’T SAY ‘NO’ ENOUGH’

The party in power in the White House traditionally loses seats in Congress during the first midterm election. With Democrats holding the slimmest of majorities in both the House and Senate, Republicans were already optimistic about winning back power in Congress in 2022.

But the memo, based on focus groups with voters in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, offers a dire warning to Democrats about their hopes of hanging on when their voters aren’t even sure about what Biden stands for.

“Unfortunately, the [American Rescue Plan] and these other proposals remain worryingly undefined in the public consciousness and voters are primed with misinformation that helps Republican[s] justify their opposition,” the memo obtained by Politico reads. “Democrats must communicate much more aggressively to define success for the ARP and to explain why it is important to pass the American Jobs Act and the American Families Plan.”

MCCONNELL DOESN’T WANT TO STOP ‘EVERYTHING’ BIDEN PROPOSES, JUST THE ‘WORST’

Unite the Country spent about $49 million to help Biden win in 2020, according to data from opensecrets.org. The liberal PAC hasn’t announced its spending plans for the midterm elections but intends to target specific groups that are critical to the Biden coalition, including suburban college-educated voters who supported Biden in 2020, Black voters who support Biden but are less likely to turn out in midterm elections, and White working-class voters, particularly women.

Findings from the focus groups so far show that Biden has scored well for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. And two of his major proposals that are part of his overall infrastructure vision also garnered support: expanding the child tax credit and increasing corporate tax rates over concerns that big companies weren’t paying their fair share.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Represenatatives for Unite the Country did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

