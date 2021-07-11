https://djhjmedia.com/kari/publisher-or-not-gettr-accuses-twitter-of-violating-section-230-by-blocking-users-from-importing-tweets/

One of the highly marketable functions of GETTR, the new Jason Miller social media platform, is the possibility of users being able to transfer their Twitter data to a new account on a different platform. Miller accounted on Saturday that Twitter is not cooperating, and therefore they are in violation of Section 230.

Key Point: GETTR is a “forcing function” to bust open Section 230 protections for Big Tech. Consider, House Judiciary Republicans released a plan led by Jim Banks, chair of the Republican Study Committee, to regulate Big Tech by allowing users that have been censored to sue. The GOP lawmakers want to overhaul tech liability protection under section 230, which has been exploited.

Politico reported on the GOP led push:

“Courts have long held that Section 230 protections extend to distributors of content as well as publishers. Banks’ bill builds on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ arguments last year that “many courts have construed [Section 230] broadly to confer sweeping immunity” for big tech companies. ”

How the common person sees it:

“Twitter shows us again its bestial grin and robbery of user-generated content. We are well aware of all the dastardly tricks of Twitter. Twitter won’t be able to stop the massive transition of users to GETTR, even if we have to sacrifice our own content,” one poster wrote in reaction to Miller’s post with the announcement about Twitter’s violation.

GETTR DONE:

“We’re not backing down from this fight, or from defending your right to free speech, now or ever!,” Miller, the CEO of GETTR posted, along with his statement about Twitter.

SO WHO OWNS THE CONTENT YOUR POST?

One of the left’s favorite and most successful tactics to shut down opponents is to claim that everything is “intellectual property,” meaning it is their idea and work, and no one else can use what they have created.

The left also falls back on Social media CEOs owning the content of our posts and banning people at will because they are a small business and can set guidelines for the Community. However, with the introduction of GETTR and some fighters with a backbone, and some alignment with a Republican Government who are willing to push back on the left, The United States may be about ready for a change in the 230 protections of Big Tech, with will mean a great deal for media and politics and business.

GAME CHANGER

News week covered the story and reported, ”

Jason Miller, CEO of the social media platform Gettr, released a statement Saturday on Twitter‘s ability to stop users from importing their tweets into Gettr.

Miller, a former senior advisor for Donald Trump, suggested stopping such imports would make Twitter an “owner” of the content—and thus a “publisher responsible for the content” on its platform.

“Twitter seems to be trying to have it both ways—simultaneously claiming that Twitter users own their tweets, so that Twitter can claim immunity from liability for its content moderation activities under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, but now asserting ownership of its users’ content by blocking its users’ ability to obtain a copy of their content.”

Gettr CEO says Twitter blocking tweet imports, suggests that makes it a publisher https://t.co/NsNUGEXOa6 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 11, 2021

Bottomline: GETTR appears to more than an average social media platform. This story will be developing for some time to come.

Going down a rabbit hole:

The 26-word snippet that created the internet, Section 230.

VIDEO OF THE DAY Idiots Twerk On Ambulance After Shooting In Oakland, CA

Further reading:

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism. @Saorsa1776

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

