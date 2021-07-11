http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/CORd1hcQ6IA/

Juvenile has remixed his hit song “Back That Thang Up” into a pro-vaccine anthem called “Vax That Thang Up,” sparking anger among some fans.

The new track dropped Tuesday on YouTube and features fellow artists Mannie Fresh and Mia X rapping along with Juvenile to encourage the Black community to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Girl you look good once you vax that thang up. You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up/Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up/Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up,” the song says.

Related Story: Los Angeles News Photographer Dies from COVID-19

The revised version of the popular 1999 track is part of a promotional partnership with the BLK dating app for Black singles.

New Orleans hip-hop star Juvenile posted the new music video on his Instagram page. But not everyone was impressed. Critics filled the comments section of the post, with many panning the song.

“WTF,” one person wrote. Another chimed in to tell Juvenile, “It’s not too late to delete this lol.”

Someone else replied to Juvenile, “Selling out your own people.” While another responded, “I KNOW Y’ALL AIN’T FUKK DA SONG UP LIKE DAT?? NOT DA CLASSIC.”

Juvenile had a message for his critics, writing on the post: “TO EACH HIS OWN! Do what’s best for YOU and YOUR LIFE no matter what’s being said or done. Me @manniefresh @themamamiax and @meet_blk takin over for the ’99 and the 2000! #vaxthattangup.”

According to the CDC, Black people have lower vaccination rates that Whites and Hispanics.

Juvenile appeared on MSNBC this weekend and said he wants to help change that.

“I’m just trying to encourage my people, people that look like me, to go out there and let’s change these numbers because right now, Black folks, we’ve been taking a hit. We’ve been getting the short end of the stick,” Juvenile said.

Watch the music video and Juvenile’s interview below.













Share this: Twitter

Facebook

