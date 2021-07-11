http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7ZqaZalg7Bs/

The Los Angeles Office of the City Clerk approved a recall petition Friday for first-term L.A. City Council member Nithya Raman, who is also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

As Breitbart News reported last month:

Los Angeles residents have launched an effort to recall City Council member Nithya Raman after just six months in office, after her support for squatters at a local park and her alleged refusal to respond to constituents about their concerns. … Raman represents the 4th District, a wildly gerrymandered jurisdiction that includes parts of central L.A., areas around Hollywood, and even portions of the San Fernando Valley. The area has been hit hard by a surge in homeless residents. Earlier this year, Raman joined protesters at Echo Park, opposing efforts by the L.A. Police Department to clear the park of a crime-infested homeless encampment. Many residents are furious she backed the squatters and opposed the police. In fact, she ran on a promise to “defund the police.”

There is no more urgent or possible moment to end the racial, environmental, and moral crisis that is homelessness in LA. Our leaders have finally been forced to listen. The path is not complicated: fund services. Fund housing. Fund care. Defund the police. — Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) June 12, 2020

Local radio station KNX 1070 reported (via City News Service): “To get the recall effort on the ballot, campaigns have 120 days to obtain verified signatures from 15% of the districts’ registered voters. The petition’s deadline is Nov. 4 and it needs at least 27,405 signatures from qualified registered voters in her district.”

L.A. City Council member Mike Bonin, who represents the 11th district on the city’s west side, is facing a similar recall effort, as does L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon.

