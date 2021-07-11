https://thehill.com/homenews/562434-richard-branson-launches-into-space-on-virgin-galactic

English business magnate Richard Branson launched into space on a spaceplane created by his company, Virgin Galactic on Sunday morning.

The highly-anticipated launch, from Virgin Galactic’s Spaceport America in New Mexico, was slightly delayed on Sunday morning due to weather.

The spacecraft, carrying Branson and five other occupants, has been dubbed SpaceShipTwo Unity and will carry the group to 50-mile altitude that the Federal Aviation Administration recognizes as the edge of space, according to The Washington Post.

Several other wealthy business owners like Jeff BezosJeffrey (Jeff) Preston BezosJEDI may be gone, but DOD’s cloud program is not out of the woods IRS controversies of the present, past haunt lawmaker talks Overnight Defense: JEDI axed | Pentagon defends Bagram exit | Military justice reform coming soon MORE and Elon Musk Elon Reeve MuskIRS controversies of the present, past haunt lawmaker talks Equilibrium/Sustainability — Presented by NextEra Energy — Florida city proposes underground transit for era of rising seas Fort Lauderdale accepts bid from Elon Musk’s firm to build a tunnel to the beach MORE who have also expressed an interest in space travel wished Branson well on his launch on Sunday.

Virgin Galactic has made three test flights with a crew into space, according to The Associated Press.

