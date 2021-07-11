https://protestia.com/2021/07/10/roman-catholic-church-fires-popular-alt-right-priest-for-calling-democrats-godless-and-refusing-them-communion/

It’s official; popular Priest James Altman been officially removed from the office. In a statement released by La Crosse diocese, they explain:

“The obligation of a bishop is to ensure that all who serve the faithful are able to do so while unifying and building the Body of Christ…Bishop William Patrick Callahan, in accordance with the norms of canon law, has issued a decree for the removal of Father James Altman as pastor of St. James the Less Parish….The decree is effective immediately and for an indeterminate period of time. During this time Father Altman, must refrain from exercising the function of pastor.”

James Altman, dubbed the “alt-right priest” by critics, served at St. James the Less parish. He amassed a large following on social media and earned the ire of local leftists along with his Bishop, William Callahan, for partaking in the aforementioned sins:

(Saying) ‘anti-Black and LGBTQ+ rhetoric, stating that all Democrats are “Godless” hypocrites going to hell, spreading misinformation on vaccines and COVID-19, frequently appearing on far-right media platforms and more.’

Two months ago, upon hearing that this was in the works, Altman made the announcement of his likely termination on his YouTube channel, telling the congregation:

Unfortunately in our cancel culture, if the Left whines like they do, like a spoiled brat, often enough they succeed in canceling so many voices of truth. And now they are whining like, if I may say it, the pansy babies that they are, to cancel me…allegedly because I’m divisive, as they like to say, or as a bishop has stated to me, ‘I am ineffective.’ For the record, dear family, Bishop Callahan has asked me to resign as pastor as of this past Friday, two days ago, because I am divisive and ineffective. In response, my canon lawyer asked for clarification as to the justification, and a chance to review what was in my file that suggested I was so divisive and ineffective. And I say all this only because I’m no expert on canon law, but understand only that while we are contesting the Bishop’s request, he could in theory appoint a parish administrator whilst I remain a pastor without duties until the appeal goes through Rome, which could take upwards of a year or more.

Altman disputes that he is ineffective, pointing to the fact that despite earning growls of rage from progressives and nods of appreciation from conservatives, the church has flourished in every way possible, with attendance being up nearly 102 people and already doubling last year’s total in donations and tithes given.

What really is at play here, dear family, is that other shepherds are offended because I simply state the fact that they abandoned their sheep in a time of need as you’ve heard me say so many times. If this alleged virus was allegedly a fraction as dangerous as they said it was, all the more reason to keep our churches open and get you the sacraments so that you stayed in a state of grace. They put your eternal souls at risk – they despise me for speaking that simple truth.

Despite the biblical truths that Altman is advocating for, it is beyond targic that he is a Roman Catholic and therefore has no hope of salvation lest he repents of his sins and believes in Christ by faith alone.

