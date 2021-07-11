https://noqreport.com/2021/07/11/rsbn-needs-to-stop-telling-viewers-to-follow-us-on-youtube-and-facebook/

Up front, let me say that I LOVE Right Side Broadcasting Network . They are bold and have put together the best conservative event livestreaming crew in the business (sorry OAN and Newsmax). The message I’d like to deliver to them is one of support even as I criticize. They absolutely need to stop promoting their YouTube and Facebook channels.

I heard it multiple times during their livestream of the CPAC Texas event . I was, of course, watching it on Rumble where they should be sending everyone. They should not be encouraging anyone to follow them on the Big Tech platforms. Why? Because these Big Tech platforms hate them, us, and America.

It’s a process. I understand that from a business perspective they cannot just pull the plug and delete their accounts. Those who are calling for that (and I saw many doing so in the comments on their Rumble stream) are not taking into account the employees and families who rely on the revenue RSBN still receives from Big Tech. Does it suck that they are still beholden? Absolutely. But they must expedite the process of weening themselves off the Big Tech teat.

Instead of saying, “follow us on YouTube […]