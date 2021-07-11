http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KbwQ1ldgybQ/

Former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said Saturday at the American Conservative Union’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, that critical race theory is institutional racism creeping into school curricula.

Josh Hammer, opinion editor at Newsweek, moderated the panel focused on how to stop the left’s agenda, including in academia.

Hammer asked the panel, which included Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) and director and producer Robby Starbuck, about critical race theory and how the Joe Biden administration and Congress have forced state and local government to push back.

“What would you like to see happen while we’re kind of playing on defense with a hostile presidential administration, pushing back in the state and local level over the next few years?” Hammer asked.

“It’s more important what happens in your house than what happens in the White House,” Walker said. “The White House is incredibly important” but you have “got to lead in your own home on morals, on virtue and integrity.”

He said it is vital that parents get involved on campus, on the school board, in whatever way they can.

“Let’s be clear, call it what it is,” Scott Walker said. “It is state sanctioned racism.”

Walker said this is reflected in “disturbing” polls that show young people’s disdain for the United States of America.

“So we’ve got to push back,” Walker said.

