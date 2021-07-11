https://noqreport.com/2021/07/11/sorry-leftists-you-havent-destroyed-trumps-popularity/

The left tried as hard as it could to destroy Donald Trump, realizing what a threat he was to their positions because he was so popular and aggressively pursued conservative positions. But even after defeating him in the presidential election, which a majority of Republicans believe was due to fraud, they have made little inroads into ruining his continuing leadership across the country. Despite the vast amounts of media spin — attempting to make it look like no one likes him, that his life is in disarray, he’s a has-been and crooked — it’s not working.

Trump made one of his first handful of major appearances after resuming private life in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, and people lined up camping overnight in order to get in. A huge crowd of 20,000 attended. During his speech, Trump called the election “rigged and dishonest.” The left and its comrades in the MSM consistently label anyone as a conspiracy theorist and label their concerns as false who suggest there was significant election fraud. The left dredges up some radical fringe people who have come up with bizarre arguments about the election, and highlight them constantly as if they represent the rest of conservatives.

But […]