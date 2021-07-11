https://politicrossing.com/sorry-leftists-you-havent-destroyed-trumps-popularity/

While ‘mainstream’ reporters kept questioning whether or not President Trump would leave office willingly, he did so with grace. Did the media question Obama’s behavior upon leaving office? Did Obama offer a smooth transition for Trump to assume the presidency? A rising wave of evidence shows that he did not.

In fact, Obama and his VP Joe Biden continually thwarted their successor unlike every previous president and VP in U.S. history.

Having His Crimes Buried

Besides the shooting off his mouth during the campaign, praying that Biden could sneak into the White House, and thus bury all of Obama’s crimes, Obama’s post presidency has been unique among presidents. He never moved from D.C.

Upon leaving office, Obama set up headquarters within a short drive of the White House. His compound includes his family residence, an apartment for Valerie Jarrett, his former senior advisor, and offices for Jarrett and various staff people.

Obama’s umbrella organization, Organizing for Action, was focused on steering public discourse, members of Congress, and national events though the mobilization of thousands of volunteers. To what end? Obama’s quasi-government relentlessly sought to undermine Donald Trump.

Veteran political writer Scott Powell notes, “Unbeknownst to most Americans, Barack Obama is the first ex-president in 228 years of U.S. history to structure and lead a political organization, a shadow government, for the explicit purpose of sabotaging his successor — duly elected President Donald Trump.”

Pulling the Strings

Out of the shadows now for more than 12 months, Obama is pulling the strings that control his puppet, the demented and pathetic Joe Biden. Thus, Obama’s operations continue to be insidious.

Always of sordid origin, when Obama ran for state senator in 1995, his campaign kickoff was held at the home of William Ayers and his wife, Bernadine Dohrn. These two are self-avowed and unrepentant domestic terrorists. Mayhem is their track record. Freed on a technicality, Ayers wishes he had done more harm to America.

When Obama ran for the U.S. senate in 2004, months before the election, he trailed considerably. Aided by his fixer, David Axelrod, Obama was able to unseal court documents about his opponent’s nasty divorce, years earlier. Once this highly private information went public via the Chicago Tribune, Obama’s opponent was doomed. And unsealing court records became a standard ploy for Obama.

Obama never let down his guard and upheld his public image. At the Trinity United Church of Christ on Chicago’s south side, he spent 20 years in the congregation of separatist-racist, the Reverend Jeremiah Wright. Then, as revelations about Wright were illuminated, characteristically speaking out of both sides of his mouth, Obama roundly disavowed him.

Treason, With Impunity

Obama’s treasonous subterfuge began before Trump’s inauguration. Obama and Biden unmasked names of Trump staff and associates, diffused top intelligence among many federal agencies, and coordinated intelligence leaks to the press: all designed to thwart the legitimacy and effectiveness of Trump’s presidency.

Obama acted with high speed once his designated replacement, Hillary Clinton, lost the presidential election. He was desperate to cover his 8 years of impeachable acts.

His first target was three-star general Mike Flynn, the incoming National Security Advisor to President Trump. Obama knew that Flynn had the political knowledge to unravel Obama’s huge scheme to contort our representative democracy.

To Govern Unfettered

All earlier presidents believed that the safe and effective transfer of power was vital to the new president, to govern unfettered. After their respective terms in office, Presidents John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe each departed the Washington DC for their homes at various location along the eastern seaboard, some of which were financially underwater.

In a break with tradition, John Quincy Adams eventually returned to Washington, as a congressional representative, but not as a mastermind to thwart his successor Andrew Jackson. President Jackson, and his successor, Martin Van Buren also departed the Capital soon after their respective terms in office.

Only Woodrow Wilson, of all previous presidents remained in town. Wilson was an invalid, however, and had zero capacity to govern or conspire at the end of his presidency and for his remaining 18 months of life.

Destruction by Obstruction

President Carter, who launched the Carter Center, and President Clinton, who initiated the Clinton Global Initiative and the financially-suspect Clinton Foundation, did not seek to undermine their successors.

Ever the “community organizer,” Obama’s home and adjoining offices was regarded as the ‘nerve center’ of Trump administration resistance. From his command post, Obama and his staff organized groups and rallies, developed media programming, wrote articles and speeches, and continually disseminated information created to thwart the Trump presidency.

Obama’s nefarious activities, in total, cement his reputation as the worst, most treasonous, and most despicable president that the U.S. has ever endured. Perhaps John Durham’s long, long awaited report will offer the crowning touch, but who knows when that is arriving, if ever, and how watered-down it might be?

So, will Obama and Biden ever pay for their crimes against America? At this moment, Biden, the lapdog of the Left, is further trampling on our liberties. Will the dam of rebellion burst soon?

– – – – –

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

