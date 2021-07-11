https://www.oann.com/south-africa-extends-tight-covid-19-restrictions-for-another-14-days/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=south-africa-extends-tight-covid-19-restrictions-for-another-14-days



FILE PHOTO: A person crosses the street during sunset, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Soweto, South Africa, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko FILE PHOTO: A person crosses the street during sunset, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Soweto, South Africa, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

July 11, 2021

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa extended tight COVID-19 rules on Sunday for another 14 days, maintaining restrictions that include a ban on all gatherings, a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and a prohibition on the sale of alcohol.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the cabinet had decided to maintain “adjusted alert level 4” in a five-level system of restrictions. The country, the worst-hit on the African continent in terms of recorded cases and deaths, is in the grip of a third wave of infections.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Peter Graff)

