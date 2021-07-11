https://elizabethjohnston.org/teacher-who-discussed-masturbation-with-first-graders-porn-literacy-with-high-schoolers-defends-herself-for-the-nyt/

Over the last few months, educator Justine Ang Fonte has captured quite a lot of negative attention for her so-called “sex positive” classes and workshops in the Manhattan elite prep school circuit.

Fonte resigned from her position as the “Health and Wellness” director at Dalton Academy in June after facing backlash at the school over a video she showed to first graders that discussed masturbation.

“It’s OK to touch yourself and see how different body parts feel, but it’s best to only do it in private,” the video reportedly told the young children.

The controversial teacher also infuriated parents at Columbia Grammar & Prep School in May for giving a seminar on “pornography literacy” which featured a lengthy list of various genres of porn, including “barely legal,” “incest,” and “torture,” testimony from pornographic OnlyFans content creators, and an image of a woman tied up with a rope.

The full name of the workshop was “Pornography Literacy: An Intersectional Focus on Mainstream Porn.”

Fonte, who indeed seems to ascribe to far-left progressive philosophies such as intersectional feminism and critical theory, is now defending herself at The New York Times and accusing school administrators of not supporting her vision of sexual education.

She claims that her brand of highly graphic, detailed sex education is meant to protect children.

“I equip [children] with a way that they can exercise body agency and consent, by knowing exactly what those [body] parts are, what they are called, and how to take care of them,” she told The New York Times last week.

“That was paired with lessons around what are the different ways to say ‘no’? … And why you should never have a secret between a grown-up and you. Because it’s never your responsibility as a child to hold a secret or information of a grown-up,” she continued.

Fonte declared that it was the lack of support from Columbia Prep’s administration for the backlash she faced. Her pornography literacy class was supposedly based on a model meant to help teens develop healthier attitudes about sex than they would be subject to were they to consume pornography, but it inexplicably contained highly graphic and inarguably inappropriate details about porn.

“I wanted to believe that Columbia Prep was a school that was ready to take on these issues in an educational, intellectual way and at least one person at that school trusted that I could do it,” said during the interview. “And I did. But they weren’t ready to back it up, and it cost me my safety.”

It is certainly a good idea to teach teenagers that pornography isn’t real life and for first graders to know that their body is private and that they ought not trust adults who try to get them to keep a secret.

There is absolutely no reason, at all whatsoever, that a child needs to be also treated to highly sexual content to instill in them these objectively good values, however, and Fonte’s method seems to run entirely contrary to her professed mission.

What is more disturbing, however, is that she now plans to write children’s books, having left Dalton Academy.

Perhaps this is not the last we’ve heard of this controversial, incredibly inappropriate “sex educator.”

