Last night’s Fox News Primetime began with a story of personal interest to me – the NSA’s reading of Tucker Carlson’s emails. As I pointed out, the Deep State propagandists’ position is that Tucker is being “anti-American” by complaining publicly about being under state surveillance – and that, if you’re talking to a foreigner, there’s a reasonable expectation that you’re being monitored. Afterwards I brought on the man himself to discuss the subject. Click below to watch:

Aside from the mainstream support for media surveillance, the right’s silence on Tucker’s travails is also very telling.

Next up was Lawrence Jones reporting from CPAC (we’ll link to that if Fox posts it) and then Heather Mac Donald on record-breaking road rage in America:

Marc Morano, author of Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think, was on hand to ponder the progressive left’s curious position that standing up to Chinese world domination is merely the latest variant of climate denial.

Afterwards Debra Soh joined me to marvel at the world’s most lavishly funded “intelligence community”‘s inability to photoshop convincingly its lame-o diversity virtue-signaling:

We rounded out the week with my dog and Pete Hegseth’s cat. Pete will be in the anchor chair at Fox News Primetime all next week, starting Monday at 7pm Eastern.

As I mentioned, I’ve written the intro for Marc Morano’s Green Fraud. It’s available (personally autographed by me) direct from the Steyn bookstore, and also as part of a denialist double-bill with my own book “A Disgrace to the Profession”: The World’s Scientists – in Their Own Words – on Michael E Mann, His Hockey Stick and Their Damage to Science, Volume I.

We’ll link to any other video as it’s posted. You can see more from the show here.

As I said yesterday, the leftie rap on Fox News – that all its viewers are extremely ancient and will be dead soon – is complete bollocks. Fox is not only Number One in total audience, but even more dominant in the advertiser-friendly 25-54 demographic. On Thursday, for example, Fox had all top six shows in the “demo”, with yours truly at big hit position Number Six, just ahead of Rachel Maddow. So even an obscure Canadian can beat out the entire MSNBC and CNN schedules.

We also won our time slot, eclipsing MSNBC’s Joy Reid and CNN’s Erin Burnett. Fox also had seven of the Top Ten cable shows in total audience, with me at Number Seven.

All that said, if you prefer me in non-visual formats, I’ll be back later today with the latest episode of our audio serialization of Mark Steyn’s Passing Parade, and right here tomorrow with a brand new Tale for Our Time.

If you’re a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below.

For more info on the Steyn Club, please see here. And don’t forget, if you’re in need of the perfect present, there’s always our Gift Membership.

