Over there at The Daily Caller, Greg Price has written and reminded of the liberal media’s stupefying love affair with Michael Avenatti. Avenatti, of course, is the lawyer who burst onto the national scene representing stripper Stormy Daniels and her accusations against President Trump. (Note: Price previously interned with the Media Research Center, writing for NewsBusters.)

This dreadfully shameful episode in media history is nothing if not a serious reminder of just how bad the liberal media bubble really is and how it affects the delivery of the news.

Avenatti has this week been sentenced to 30 months in jail for running a $20 million extortion scheme on Nike. There will also be 3 years of supervised release. A tearful Avenatti addressed the court and said this: “I betrayed my profession. I became driven by the things that don’t matter in life. Over the last two years, I have often thought to myself, why did this need to happen? What lessons am I supposed to learn from this experience, from what I’ve done? Your honor, I’ve learned that all the fame, notoriety and money in the world is meaningless. TV & Twitter mean nothing. Everyone wants to ride in a limo […]