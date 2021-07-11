https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/11/the-new-york-times-and-twitter-battle-it-out-for-the-worst-take-on-the-protests-in-cuba/

As we told you earlier, thousands have taken to the streets in Cuba shouting “Libertad!” (Freedom!) to protest living conditions in the socialist utopia:

Cubans protesting their socialist government can be seen holding an American flag. While America’s own elite athletes want to burn and disrespect the American flag, oppressed people in other nations wave it as a symbol of freedom. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8KGHZokkJK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2021

But to the New York Times, “Freedom” is just some sort of anti-government slogan?

Shouting “Freedom” and other anti-government slogans, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets in cities around the country on Sunday to protest food and medicine shortages, in a remarkable eruption of discontent not seen in nearly 30 years. https://t.co/BbqQPLrNiE — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 11, 2021

WTF is wrong with them?

We’ve reached the point of “Freedom and other anti-government slogans.” https://t.co/fGn0u6J3lY — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) July 11, 2021

Freedom is dangerous? To totalitarians including communists, it should be. The spirit of Walter Duranty lives on at the NYT. https://t.co/m3CvosDseo — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) July 11, 2021

“Anti-government” Is the word “dictatorship” too strong or something? Gotta hear both sides? https://t.co/dmGjJptdD3 — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) July 11, 2021

But, not to be outdone in the awful takes department, Twitter described the trending hashtag #SOSCuba as “People are helping to spread awareness on the impact of COVID-19 in Cuba as cases hit an all-time high in the country”:

This is ridiculous from @Twitter. Yes, COVID cases are hitting an all time high on the island, but we are demanding an end to the communist dictatorship. #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/oaRGPhmVcv — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 11, 2021

What a clown show from both the Times and Twitter as they both downplay what’s really going on:

Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana. The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the people of Cuba for decades & is now trying to silence those who have the courage to speak out against its disastrous policies#SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/H71EYoKdUZ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 11, 2021

