As we told you earlier, thousands have taken to the streets in Cuba shouting “Libertad!” (Freedom!) to protest living conditions in the socialist utopia:

But to the New York Times, “Freedom” is just some sort of anti-government slogan?

WTF is wrong with them?

But, not to be outdone in the awful takes department, Twitter described the trending hashtag #SOSCuba as “People are helping to spread awareness on the impact of COVID-19 in Cuba as cases hit an all-time high in the country”:

What a clown show from both the Times and Twitter as they both downplay what’s really going on:

