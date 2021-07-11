https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv7e2-xDPVdNHYeLGixeGJZp

It’s invisible but deadly. It infects the air we breathe. We are all part of the problem.

SARS-COV-2? Oh, please. That’s so 2020. I’m talking about the next invisible bogeyman, the one that will see the transformations started by the scamdemic through to their [completely il]logical conclusion: the complete control of the movements, interactions and economic activity of every individual on the planet.

Yes, in case you missed the memo, the steps are already being taken to sweep the fear porn excesses of the scamdemic era under the rug, with the mockingbird MSM dinosaurs dutifully reporting that “Covid Counting Enters New Era” and that states are “scaling back” their COVID-19 reporting.

Of course this is not the end of the biosecurity paradigm. The “new scariants” of the invisible bogeyman will be popping up to terrify the populace as needed for the foreseeable future and, as Mr. Scamdemic himself, Bill Gates, announced before he was so unceremoniously thrown under the bus by his globalist pals, Pandemic II is just around the corner. No, the biosecurity paradigm will be with us for a good while yet, I’m afraid.

But having said that, there is another hobgoblin that will soon eclipse the deadly COVID monster in the imagination of the populace. One that’s been around for decades, waiting for its chance to terrify the public into a Great Reset as we plunge into the New World Order. And that monster is . . .

What? You think I’m going to reveal the answer above the fold? Of course not! You’ll have to subscribe for that! MWAAHAAHAA. Or, you know, you can read the entire editorial completely 100% for free at the link below. Either way. But seriously, if you’d like to support this website and access this edition of The Corbett Report Subscriber directly, please consider becoming a member of the site. I put a lot of work into this website and could really use your support.

To access the full newsletter and to support this website, please become a member today.

For free access to this editorial, please CLICK HERE.

This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may register here.

Filed in: Newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

