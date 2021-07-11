http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ekVyojXDbjA/whatever-happened-to-kinkos.php

At Legal Insurrection Bill Jacobson asks “Why Is Kamala The Last Democrat Still Arguing Against Voter I.D.?” It has something to do with Kinko’s. According to Harris, rural voters can’t find a Kinko’s at which to copy their id’s.

This is true, but that is because FedEx deep-sixed the Kinko’s name in 2008 with an accompanying $891 million charge-off (“non-cash impairment”). That was 13 years ago. It’s been a coon’s age since we seen a Kinko’s in them thar hills.

However, this may be the least weird element of Harris’s brain-dead talking point. Inside the fat FedEx charge-off is a thin metaphor struggling to get out.

Kamala Harris absurdly says it’s “almost impossible” for rural Americans to photocopy their ID pic.twitter.com/J94IuGBFLv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2021

