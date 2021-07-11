https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/07/11/thousands-protest-for-freedom-in-communist-cuba-the-new-york-times-framing-would-please-stalin-n1460992

Thousand of Cubans, some carrying American flags, erupted in street protest Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of Cubans took part in rare protests Sunday against the communist government, marching through a town chanting “Down with the dictatorship” and “We want liberty.” The protest in San Antonio de los Banos, a town of some 50,000 people southwest of Havana, came as Cuba is experiencing its toughest phase yet of the coronavirus epidemic, the same day it reported a new daily record of infections and deaths. Some of the demonstrators, mainly young people, shouted insults against President Miguel Diaz-Canel who turned up at the event, according to amateur videos posted online, while others proclaimed: “We are not afraid.”

Video of some of the protests made its way onto Twitter where it, by some miracle or oversight, was not censored. Not even the brief glimpse of the American flag.

Some leftists were quick to denounce the scale of the protests, as if the act of protesting a communist government (and carrying the American flag) doesn’t often put one’s life and family in jeopardy. Cuba holds an undetermined number of political prisoners despite its communist dictator’s claims that it doesn’t.

The New York Times’ social media clearly did not enjoy the sight of Cubans demanding their freedom. It framed a protest for freedom as “anti-government.”

If your government is against freedom, and Cuba’s communist government is and always has been, then sure, shouting “Freedom!” amounts to being “anti-government.”

This is the same paper that actively and knowingly covered up a communist genocide. That’s a little more difficult to do these days, but the Times and its Big Tech allies will fix that as soon as they can.

