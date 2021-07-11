https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/tomi-lahren-defends-caitlyn-jenner-says-attacks-her-cpac-are-despicable?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren defended California Republican Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner from conservative attacks from the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“The attacks on Caitlyn Jenner are despicable,” Lahren tweeted Sunday. “I’ll go to bat for her every single time and if you want to take my ‘conservative’ card for it, take it and shove it. Your mob is no better than the Left’s and in fact, it’s uglier.”

Lahren was referring to events that happened at CPAC, a conservative conference that took place in Dallas over the weekend. One conservative activist posted a video of himself following Jenner around the convention Saturday Calling Jenner “Bruce” and referring to the former Olympic athlete as “a sick freak,” according to The Hill.

Jenner is currently running for governor of California as a Republican, as the state appears to be headed toward a recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in November.

