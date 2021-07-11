https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-organization-cfo-weisselberg-removed-leadership-roles?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Trump Organization removed former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg from over 40 subsidiary companies after his indictment, according to a report.

The changes were made Thursday and Friday, corporate filings in the U.S. and Scotland showed, according to The Washington Post.

The changes come a week after Weisselberg was indicted by New York prosecutors on 15 state charges, including grand larceny in a 15-year tax fraud scheme. The scheme was to evade paying income taxes by concealing executive salaries, including hiding more than $1.7 million of his own income.

The subsidiaries included Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, a holding company that included many Trump-owned businesses, and a corporate entity that handles payroll for Trump employees.

Weisselberg remains the CFO of the Trump Organization. A person familiar with the company told the Post that, “Allen Weisselberg’s at the company. He’s got a job. He’s going to remain at the company.”

