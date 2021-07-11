https://thehill.com/homenews/media/562459-trump-ramps-up-attacks-on-media

“I am proud to inform you that the Lamestream Media has hit the lowest approval ratings ever recorded,” Trump said in a statement Sunday. “I think it would be fair to assume that I had something to do with that.”

Mainstream media outlets are “not only dishonest and corrupt,” the former president said, but “they are truly, according to a recent poll, the enemy of the people.”

It is unclear what poll Trump was making reference to. A host of recent surveys have shown that there is growing distrust of media among Americans, which also placed blame on the news for increasing the political divide in the country.

Trump also took aim at cable news channels often critical of the former president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

