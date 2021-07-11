https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60ec12a0bbafd42ff587ca68
A court in Jordan has sentenced an ex-finance minister and the King’s distant relative to 15 years in prison for their role in a plot involving former crown prince Hamzah, the King’s half-brother, to …
China’s said it “drove away” U.S. warship in Chinese waters on the anniversary of an international court ruling that Beijing had no claim over the area….
In the 1960s and 70s, conservatives were waging a war against what they considered an existential threat infiltrating America’s public schools. Pamphlets were c……
Firefighters working in searing heat struggled to contain the largest wildfire in California this year while state power operators urged people to conserve energy after a huge wildfire in neighbori…
A shipment of 1.5 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine donated by the United States arrived Monday in Nepal, which is struggling to inoculate its population against the coronavirus. “Today’s …