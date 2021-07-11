https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/562431-u-s-a-chants-drown-out-boos-as-trump-enters-arena-for-ufc-match

Loud chants of “U-S-A” drowned out scattered boos at the UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier late Saturday as former President TrumpDonald TrumpCalifornia event center drops plans to host Gaetz, Greene’s ‘America First’ tour Murkowski: Trump has ‘threatened to do a lot’ to those who stand up to him Alaska GOP endorses Murkowski primary challenger MORE entered the arena.

As can be heard in videos shared online, loud cheers broke out when the former president entered the arena through the fighter tunnel with UFC President Dana White. However, some boos could also be heard. The exclamations of disapproval were quickly drowned out by shouts of “U-S-A” from Trump’s supporters.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., shared video of the crowd on Twitter.

UFC crowd goes nuts when Trump enters the stadiumwith @danawhite!!! Chants of US… USA break out. These fans and most of the fighters just get it. #UFC #Ufc246 pic.twitter.com/MG0TA2E7BY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2021

As USA Today notes, White and the former president have long been friends, with Trump being the first elected president to attend a UFC event when he sat cageside at a fight in November 2019. White also spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2020 in support of Trump’s reelection bid.

White said after Saturday night’s fight between McGregor and Poirier near Las Vegas that he had met with Trump before the event, adding that having the former president in attendance was simply “two friends, who are fight fans, watching a fight.”

Trump is expected to address a gathering of conservatives in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

