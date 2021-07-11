https://noqreport.com/2021/07/11/usada-responds-to-letter-from-aoc-raskin-says-shacarri-richardsons-suspension-is-heartbreaking/

Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has responded to the letter from Democratic lawmakers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Jamie Raskin (Md.) regarding the suspension of sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who will miss out on competing in the Olympics due to a positive marijuana test.

The agency said in its letter to the two members of Congress on Friday that Richardson’s suspension was “heartbreaking” and that rules pertaining to marijuana use “must change.”

USADA said that, while they support and have lobbied for the altering of the current marijuana policy set by the World Anti-Doping Agency, they are still required to enforce the current rules.

“The anti-doping rules are legislated by WADA based on the consensus of Stakeholders worldwide,” the letter said. “USADA does not make or have a direct vote on the anti-doping rules but, as a WADA Code Signatory, we are required to enforce them.”

“During the Stakeholder comment phase of the rule-making process, USADA has advocated for more flexible and fair rules to address the use of marijuana by athletes,” it continued. “While those rules have indeed become more flexible and fair over time, USADA has argued for still more changes and will continue to advocate for changes going forward.”The […]