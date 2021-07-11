https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/cop-hating-democrats-call-defund-police-even-pelosi-video/

For over a year Democrats have called to defund the police as homicides reached historic highs across the country.

Democrats pushed to defund police in cities across the US.

And the insanity had predictable results.

Now Democrats are trying to blame this “defund the police” movement on the GOP.

Their lies are as bad as their policies.

The Biden White House, their fake news media, and Speaker Pelosi are trying to push the line that Republicans wanted to defund the police.

When you have to lie this much, you know you are in huge trouble.

