A shocking video shows an unruly airline passenger duct-taped to her seat on a recent American Airlines flight after she became dangerously unhinged. The reckless woman reportedly attempted to open the airplane door mid-flight and attacked a cabin attendant during the scary ordeal.

The frightening incident happened on Tuesday’s American Airlines Flight 1774 traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, to Charlotte, North Carolina. The flight was delayed at least three hours and took off around midnight, according to the New York Post. In the middle of the two-hour flight, a woman allegedly “had an outburst” and attempted to get off the plane.

“All flight attendants were running up and down the aisles, frantically kind of like whispering to each other,” TikTok user @lol.ariee, who was a passenger on the plane, said.

The cabin crew began locking bathrooms, and started grabbing bags from overhead bins, but wouldn’t say what exactly was happening, according to passenger Arieana Mathena.

“It was just kind of like chaos and no one knows what’s going on,” she added.

The pilot allegedly addressed the situation over the intercom, and asked the passengers to stay in their seats, noting that there was “a bad situation on the plane right now.”

“Then we gradually start to hear more and more screaming, and we’re like, ‘Wait a minute,'” Mathena said.

A flight attendant allegedly explained that a female passenger “had a fit of anger and had wanted to get off the plane.”

The cabin attendant allegedly explained what the woman screamed during her frenzy, “And she said, ‘I have to get off this plane,’ and she walked to the exits and started knocking on doors, saying, ‘You have to let me get off this plane!'”

American Airlines confirmed the incident, and stated that the woman assaulted and bit a flight attendant. The crazed passenger “attempted to open the forward boarding door” and was restrained “for the safety and security of other customers and our crew.”

“I guess it took all five flight attendants to overpower her and literally take her down,” Mathena said. “They pretty much lowered her, put her on the seat and covered her with duct tape.”

The TikTok video shows a green-haired woman duct-taped to a seat on the plane, and she is heard screaming at passengers exiting the airplane, “You! You! You!” Flight attendants calmly say, “Goodbye” as if nothing was wrong.

A police officer is on board the plane and another cop is in the gangway with a gurney. The woman was reportedly taken to a local hospital in Charlotte. American Airlines said the female passenger was placed on it’s “internal” no-fly list while investigating the situation.

