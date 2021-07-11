https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-cubans-carry-american-flag-while-demanding-freedom-from-communist-dictatorship

Thousands of Cubans took to the street across the island nation on Sunday in rarely seen protests and demanded freedom from the communist dictatorship.

Cubans protested the impoverished conditions of the island, their lack of freedom under the far-left Marxist regime, and did so while chanting “Liberty” and “Freedom.”

One video that emerged on social media showed the protesters waving an American flag while chanting “Liberty!”

“This is deeply moving. Watch as Cubans wave the American flag while marching against the island’s 62 year-old communist dictatorship on the streets of Havana,” conservative media strategist Giancarlo Sopo tweeted. “Never forget what America represents to millions across the world.”

