BREAKING: Billionaire Richard Branson speaks as his Virgin Galactic spaceship heads back to Earth for landing after reaching suborbital space. https://t.co/JNP6xThKpe pic.twitter.com/N62ANpdSy0
— ABC News (@ABC) July 11, 2021
Richard Branson steps out of VSS Unity, to the applause of Beth Moses @VGChiefTrainerhttps://t.co/myH6X59s4R #Unity22 $SPCE pic.twitter.com/iHMFudZhG7
— Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) July 11, 2021