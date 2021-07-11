https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/11/watch-townhalls-julio-rosas-gets-a-standing-ovation-at-cpac-for-his-reporting-on-the-border/

Townhall’s own Julio Rosas received a standing ovation at CPAC this afternoon after Rep. Devin Nunes complimented him on his reporting on the border:

Hell yes!

Oh, you deserved it. Well done:

