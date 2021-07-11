https://www.theblaze.com/news/white-house-reporter-democrats-media-bias

A “prominent White House reporter” says that Democrats have “much thinner skin” compared to Republicans, and one journalist even admitted that he has missed covering former President Donald Trump.

Progressive journalist Julia Ioffe, who has contributed to the New York Times, Washington Post, and MSNBC, interviewed White House reporters about the differences of covering President Joe Biden compared to his predecessor, Trump.

Olivia Nuzzi, the Washington correspondent for New York Magazine, said Biden’s White House has a much more “corporate” environment, where “everything seems more buttoned up than the streaking convention that was the Trump White House.” Nuzzi pointed out that Biden’s White House has a “pre-approved, formulated message and a pre-approved, formulated way to push that message out into the media bloodstream,” according to the “Tomorrow Will Be Worse” newsletter.

“They know how to push back and fight over headlines and parcel out dumb pre-approved scoops to people who will write about it the way they want,” an anonymous White House reporter said of Biden’s communication team.

Another unnamed White House reporter said during the Trump era, “with enough effort, you could find out what’s going on in the Situation Room,” but under the Biden regime, “You never get inside the room and hear how this s***’s going down.”

A prominent White House reporter informed Ioffe, “Democrats in general have a much thinner skin.”

“This is not unique to Trump but Republicans never expect a fair shake, so if you cover them fairly, you can have a good working relationship with them,” the anonymous journalist stated.

“Democrats de facto expect you to be on their side and are horrified when you hold them to account as you would any other administration,” the D.C. reporter added. “It goes back to the Obama years.”

Michael Bender, White House correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, said he is glad Biden replaced Trump, “Covering Trump was like three news cycles every day and I was only paid for one of them, so I don’t feel nostalgia for that.”

However, an anonymous White House reporter said they missed the rush they got from covering Trump because it was “exciting and exhilarating.”

“I loved covering Trump,” they said. “It was a great and fascinating story. It wasn’t just about him; it was about his movement and the institutions and America. The story was always so dramatic and had these larger than life characters. The stakes often felt very high. I like covering Biden, too, but it just doesn’t feel as dramatic.”

A White House reporter said, “Trump has been good for many journalists professionally, myself included.”

Trump released a statement on Sunday about the corporate press, and he did not hold back.

“I am proud to inform you that the Lamestream Media has hit the lowest approval ratings ever recorded,” Trump said in a statement. “I think it would be fair to assume that I had something to do with that.”

Without Trump headlining the news cycle, left-wing cable TV news networks have been hemorrhaging viewers. CNN’s “Reliable Sources” with Brian Stelter recorded abysmal ratings in May and CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” lost a whopping 75% of its audience since January.

