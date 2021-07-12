https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/27-year-old-woman-bleeds-to-death-after-botched-abortion/

Police in southern India are searching for a nurse who allegedly performed an illegal, botched abortion Friday that killed a mother and unborn baby.

The Times of India reports police in Ariyalur, India, said the 27-year-old woman from Kothatti, Cuddalore suffered from severe bleeding after the nurse allegedly performed an illegal abortion at a private home in the area.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital where she soon died.

According to the report, the woman and her partner asked the nurse, allegedly Krishnaveni, 42, of Rangiyam, to do the abortion because she was pregnant out of wedlock and was afraid of social stigma. Police said the nurse worked at a private hospital in Cuddalore.

Police said the nurse has not been found yet, but she will face charges. Police said they also are looking for the father of the woman’s aborted baby, who is believed to be married.Abortions are legal for basically any reason up to 20 weeks in India, so it is not clear why the woman sought an illegal abortion.Abortion supporters often use such cases as evidence to claim that abortions should be legal. But […]