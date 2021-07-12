https://saraacarter.com/40-shot-11-fatally-over-the-weekend-in-chicago/





By Jenny Goldsberry

Over the weekend, 40 people were shot and subsequently 11 people died in Chicago. The city is just coming off of it deadliest weekend so far this year from the weekend before according to ABC Chicago.

A drive-by gunman shot two men on Saturday afternoon while they stood outside the gas station. Both men, one age 33 the other age 20, died from their wounds.

Two women and one man were walking on the street just before 9:00 PM when a gunman got out of a car and opened fire on all of them. The man died while the women walked away with injuries.

As a result of heightened crime, President Biden is met Monday with the Chicago Superintendent David Brown, along with New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting was called “to discuss his administration’s comprehensive strategy to reduce gun crimes and other violent crimes.”

