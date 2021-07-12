https://www.theepochtimes.com/40-shot-11-killed-in-chicago-weekend-violence_3897778.html

Forty people were shot across 33 shootings in Chicago over the weekend, according to police reports.

Eleven people were killed, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The shootings took place between Friday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

The spate of violence started at 6:21 p.m. on July 9, when a 39-year-old male on a sidewalk in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue was shot by a person in a vehicle that pulled up beside him. The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and later died.

About an hour later, a male victim of unknown age was shot by another person on the sidewalk in the 600 block of West 80th Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Also on Friday, a 28-year-old was transported to Christ Hospital after being struck on the left shoulder while driving in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue and a 59-year-old man was hit by a gunshot while walking on South Blue Island and taken to a hospital in fair condition.

Five shootings took place before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, including a 33-year-old man being hit in the leg by a shot and driving himself to Mount Sinai Hospital; a 30-year-old man getting hit in the abdomen and leg by shots fired by a passing car; and a 36-year-old woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the arm while inside her vehicle. All the victims survived the wounds.

Also on Saturday morning, a 23-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the right calf and buttocks on the 7800 block of South Marshfield after a person approached him and fired shots; a 35-year-old male was struck by a gunshot while in a vehicle on South Homan Avenue and taken to the hospital in serious condition; and a 36-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition when someone came up to him on the sidewalk on West Chicago Avenue and fired shots.

In the early afternoon on July 10, a 31-year-old male, shot around the same time on South Merrion Avenue, was pronounced dead after being shot; a 26-year-old male took himself to Roseland Hospital in good condition after suffering gunshot wounds to both legs; a 40-year-old male was hit after getting in an altercation with a person in an alley in the 6700 block of South Langley Avenue, and later listed in critical condition; and a 37-year-old male was struck by shots when a vehicle pulled alongside his car at the intersection of Harrison and Cicero Avenues.

Shootings continued throughout Saturday and Sunday, with multiple people dying from their wounds.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a press conference at the Richardson Middle School in Chicago on June 14, 2021. (Cara Ding/The Epoch Times)

No one was taken into custody for any of the shootings, according to police records. The department, which did not respond to a request for further comment, said detectives are investigating the crimes.

The office of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, didn’t respond to an inquiry.

The prior weekend, which was capped off by July 4, saw 100 people shot, and 18 dying.

The weekend violence came as President Joe Biden plans to meet with Chicago Police Chief David Brown and other officials from violence-ridden cities, including New York City, according to the White House.

Shootings and murders have skyrocketed in major U.S. cities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with statistics indicating another jump this year if current trends continue.

Biden, who has taken some executive action to try to combat the crime wave, will “discuss his administration’s comprehensive strategy” to reduce such crimes, the White House said.

Lightfoot and others have called for more restrictive federal gun laws amid the violence.

Chicago has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country.

