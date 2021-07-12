https://www.dailywire.com/news/a-third-judge-strikes-down-bidens-racist-farm-aid-program-that-excludes-whites

A third judge last week struck down the Biden administration’s multi-billion-dollar farm aid program that expressly excludes whites.

Following rulings against the aid program from judges in Florida and Wisconsin, a judge in Tennessee issued a preliminary injunction to halt the race-based program, siding instead with white fourth-generation farmer Robert Holman, The Washington Times reported:

U.S. District Court Judge S. Thomas Anderson of the Western District of Tennessee issued a preliminary injunction to stop the Agriculture Department from delivering race-based loan payments under Section 1005 of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. … The ruling in favor of fourth-generation farmer Robert Holman of Union City, Tennessee, came as the latest court defeat for the USDA as it seeks to pay off up to 120% of qualified federal loans for “socially disadvantaged” farmers and ranchers, defined as “Black, American Indian/Alaskan Native, Hispanic, or Asian, or Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.”

“The Court finds that Plaintiff (Holman) has shown a substantial likelihood that he will prevail on his claim that Section 1005 violates his right to equal protection under the law,” the decision said. “Absent action by the Court, socially disadvantaged farmers will obtain debt relief, while Plaintiff will suffer the irreparable harm of being excluded from that program solely on the basis of his race.”

As highlighted by Forbes, the Biden-signed American Rescue Plan “includes $4 billion in debt relief payments for farmers categorized as ‘socially disadvantaged” by the United States Department of Agriculture, primarily farmers who are Black, Hispanic, American Indian, or Asian American.”

Whites, no matter their economic strains, are excluded.

Last month, a federal judge in Florida issued a preliminary injunction against the racist relief program, The Daily Wire reported:

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard halted the package in a ruling that suggested the program was marred in “governmentally imposed discrimination based on race.” “Congress also must heed its obligation to do away with governmentally imposed discrimination based on race,” Howard wrote in her decision, adding that “it appears that in adopting Section 1005’s strict race-based debt relief remedy Congress moved with great speed to address the history of discrimination, but did not move with great care.”

As highlighted by The Daily Wire’s Ashe Show, a federal judge in Wisconsin, too, ordered a temporary halt to the program last month, ruling that the white farmers who filed lawsuits “are likely to succeed on the merits of their claim”:

Judge William Griesbach ruled that the USDA’s “use of race-based criteria in the administration of the program violates their right to equal protection under the law.” Matt Herrick, a spokesman for the USDA, told NBC: “We respectfully disagree with this temporary order and USDA will continue to forcefully defend our ability to carry out this act of Congress and deliver debt relief to socially disadvantaged borrowers. When the temporary order is lifted, USDA will be prepared to provide the debt relief authorized by Congress.”

