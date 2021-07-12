https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/as-cubans-take-to-the-street-to-protest-socialism-the-white-house-pretends-theyre-demanding-vaccines/

You have to give the White House credit. When they latch onto a narrative, they stick with it regardless of how obviously false it is. Case-in-point: The spin they’re putting on the Cuban protests happening right now.

They demand freedom. They are sick of long bread lines and inadequate socialized medicine. They want their government to stop being Communist. But to the White House, the cries against socialized medicine are actually demands for more vaccines. No, really. Cubans: We are poor and miserable and hate this communist regime. We want our freedom.

White House: what they’re trying to say is they want more COVD vaccines! https://t.co/NU7AD16klC

— Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) July 11, 2021 According to Just The News : In a rare outbreak of mass protests in Cuba, thousands of people on Sunday marched through the streets of their island nation, demanding freedom from the communist regime.

“We are not afraid,” chanted the marchers, whose efforts were depicted on video that circulated among Spanish-speaking audiences in Cuba and the United States. Their cries included, “down with the dictatorship,” and “we want liberty.”

The protests erupted after months of unrest over food lines, and frustrations over medical care […]