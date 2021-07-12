https://www.theblaze.com/news/authorities-discover-drugs-inside-peanut-shells-in-shipment-headed-from-mexico-to-texas

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers recently discovered methamphetamine stowed inside of peanut shells.

Authorities at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee, scrutinized a shipment manifested as “REGIONAL BREAD ROASTED PEANUTS REGIONAL DUST SWEET MADE OF CORN,” according to a CBP news release, which reported that the shipment was moving from Mexico to Texas.

“An x-ray revealed suspicious anomalies within the shipment. It was opened and found to contain bags of peanuts and other food preparation materials. CBPOs cracked open the peanuts and a white crystal substance was found concealed in the shells. A sample of the white crystal substance was tested and came back as Methamphetamine,” according to a CBP news release.

“My experienced officers long ago lost all surprise at the smuggling methods they encounter every shift,” Area Port Director Michael Neipert said. “Narcotics in fruit, nuts, baked goods, shoes, toys and all kinds of other items disguised as gifts or other legitimate shipments fly through the express consignment world. These days you can get a gram of methamphetamine at half the price of what cocaine costs, and at twice the potency. I’m proud we were able to keep this shipment from getting to its destination.”

But the 489 gram methamphetamine discovery that occurred in late June pales in comparison to the whopping 164.67 pounds of the drug that U.S. authorities recently found during a separate episode Saturday when Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector in Southern California arrested an American who was seeking to smuggle meth.

“The incident occurred about 10 p.m., when agents encountered a vehicle at the Dillon Road exit near Interstate 10 and Highway 86. During the encounter, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the rear of the vehicle leading to the discovery of four black duffle bags in the back seat. The bags contained a total of 131 vacuum-sealed bags containing a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 164.67 pounds with an estimated value of $444,420,” according to the CBP news release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

