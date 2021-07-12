https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/12/backfire-alert-this-poll-helps-explain-the-democrat-desperation-to-pin-defund-the-police-on-republicans/

Last year, Kamala Harris was among politicians supporting those calling for the defunding of police departments around the country while also helping raise bail money for those arrested for rioting and looting during the Minneapolis riots:

But at some point between that tweet last June and now things started to backfire, which is why so many Democrats quickly abandoned their anti-police rhetoric. Maybe polls like this one have something to do with all the Democrat one-eighties taking place now that the 2022 midterm elections are just around the corner:

Now, Democrats from Biden on down seem to realize they have a tremendous backfire to deal with:

Yes they have.

The Biden admin and other Democrats realize that, which is why they’re now laughably claiming that the Republicans are the real “defund the police” party.

