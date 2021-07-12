https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/12/best-argument-against-socialism-me-marina-medvins-powerful-thread-about-socialism-versus-capitalism-an-absolute-must-read/

This thread from Marina Medvin as we watch Cubans protest for their freedom is truly a must-read.

Someone who knows the dangers of socialism (communism) and how absolutely life-changing capitalism is for anyone who grows up in a socialist/communist country is definitely more of an expert than bureaucrats in DC telling us this is a peaceful protest in Cuba over rising COVID cases and not to worry, they are ‘strongly condemning’ any violence against protesters.

The best argument against socialism? Me. Taking photos in a grocery store upon arrival to the US, in disbelief that there is … food. pic.twitter.com/QSWEZ6qetW — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 8, 2020

Taking photos in a grocery store upon arrival to the US, in disbelief that there is food.

Socialism is waiting in line for bread and getting teeth drilled without Novocain because pain killers are a luxury. Capitalism is photos in a grocery store filled with food and fluoride toothpaste. https://t.co/gGfeU9chEg pic.twitter.com/38CoaIGmrS — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 12, 2021

But you know, capitalism is evil or something. Our friends in groups like Black Lives Matter say so.

I had my head sewn together after a playground accident —without any painkillers. I had my teeth drilled — without any painkillers. I was 6 and 7. But hey, you spoiled AF weak b!tch boy deformities tell me you know better than I about the virtues of socialized medicine. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 12, 2021

What we American citizens take for granted. — CHKlaver2 (@ChKlaver2) June 29, 2021

And what they are fighting for in Cuba.

Sorry, Biden troglodytes, they’re not protesting because COVID cases are rising.

They are protesting because socialism/communism SUCKS.

