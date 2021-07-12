https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/biden-issues-embarrassing-statement-on-cuba-uprising-americans-remind-him-what-its-really-about/

President Biden, or more accurately, his communications team, issued a carefully worded statement on Monday that seemed to support the Cuban people’s uprising against “freedom.” We stand with the Cuban people as they bravely assert their fundamental and universal rights, and as they all call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering. https://t.co/KGY3MFfsw0 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 12, 2021 “We stand with the Cuban people as they bravely assert their fundamental and universal rights, and as they all call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering,” the Twitter statement says.

The full statement says: “We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime. The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to […]