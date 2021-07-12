https://nypost.com/2021/07/11/president-biden-sends-yet-another-come-on-in-signal/

Even as illegal border-crossers continue to stream in by the hundreds of thousands, President Joe Biden can’t stop himself form encouraging would-be illegal migrants to try their luck.

His latest order to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents is to not detain any pregnant, postpartum or nursing women. Yes, he exempts agents actually on the border itself, but that doesn’t cover the many cases where illegal immigrants are caught only after they’ve entered the country.

And while the rule certainly has valid humanitarian motives, it follows a host of other well-intended moves that triggered this exodus in the first place.

No one thinks overcrowded US detention facilities are any place for pregnant women or newborns. But neither is the long, hard route to and over the border, and his “mercy” gives moms fresh reason to risk that journey to give their children birthright citizenship.

It means release for fewer than two dozen women now being held, a result the prez could have achieved with a few quiet words down the chain of command rather than a public announcement.

It all shows that Biden is still focused on who not to detain, rather than on clearly and convincingly signaling that no one should be trying to enter the United States illegally — nor to play the “legal lottery” of making a dubious asylum claim to game the system.

A pregnant woman waiting to board a bus to a immigrant processing center after crossing the border from Mexico on April 13, 2021 in La Joya, Texas. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Biden still refuses to see that his early moves, as well as his rhetoric during last year’s campaign, added up to a “Come on in!” message blared across Mexico and Central America.

Policies like releasing unaccompanied minors, canceling all construction on the border wall and unilaterally ending the “Remain in Mexico” agreements that President Donald Trump reached with our southern neighbors all fed that message — and brought the highest number of border detentions in 21 years.

Nor do we have solid estimates on how many illegal crossers aren’t getting caught at all. Not to mention all the drug smuggling that’s made safe because the feds are focused on the migrant wave — which is why the cartels are doing all they can to increase the multitudes.

The presidents of Guatemala and Mexico have both cited Biden’s rhetoric as disastrous, but it seems the prez just can’t stop himself, despite a million-plus illegal crossings since October.

Until the chief executive wakes up to reality, expect the tide to continue.

