President Biden will on Tuesday deliver a speech in which he’ll attempt to make a “moral case” for voting rights, as his Democrat Party continues to oppose and try to thwart efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to pass election-integrity and voter-protection bills.

The speech, which Biden will deliver at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, is meant, according to White House aides, to be the opening act of a public pressure campaign to assist in Democrat lawmakers’ efforts to block the Republican legislation.

On Monday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki briefed the public on the upcoming speech, saying, Biden will “lay out the moral case for why denying the right to vote is a form of suppression and a form of silencing.

“He will redouble his commitment to using every tool at his disposal to continue to fight to protect the fundamental right of Americans to vote against the onslaught of voter suppression laws.”

Psaki also referred to the current debate over voting rights legislation as “the worst challenge to our democracy since the Civil War.”

Following the failure in the Senate of the Democrats’ sweeping S1 “For the People Act,” which would have handed significant control over election running to the federal government, Democrats on the Hill are uniting behind the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The bill, if passed, would restrengthen some parts of the original, 1965 Voting Rights Act that were previously weakened by the Supreme Court.

The president’s speech will occur as lawmakers in Texas dramatically battle out the passage of voting legislation.

Democratic lawmakers strategically ran away from their state’s capital Monday night in an effort to quash the Republican bill. Private planes shuttled the mask-less lawmakers to Washington, D.C., where they say they are willing to remain for weeks.

They made a similar move earlier this year, during the state’s regular legislative session, to block the GOP effort.

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott said he would continue calling special sessions of the legislature throughout the year, if necessary – and raised the possibility of arresting the fleeing Democrats when they return home. This is the second time in a row that the lawmakers have refused to show up for a vote they were predicted to lose.

