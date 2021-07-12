https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/bidens-ministry-of-truth-calls-on-sms-carriers-to-quash-vaccine-misinformation/

The Biden regime is going to extreme measures to make sure nobody is made aware of the dastardly deeds they’re committing and the worst ones coming down the pike when it comes to their goal of injecting every American with experimental drugs. They plan on going door-to-door to “educate” any dissenters as the triumvirate of government, mainstream media, and Big Tech gaslight the masses.

Now, they’re going a step further by attacking the means of communication many Americans hold the most dear: texting. Agents of the regime are quietly working with SMS providers to censor text messages that may contain “misinformation” about the so-called “vaccines.” I wish you couldn’t make this stuff up, but apparently someone has.

According to Politico [emphasis added]:

Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee, are also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages. The goal is to ensure that people who may have difficulty getting a vaccination because of issues like transportation see those barriers lessened or removed entirely.

“We are steadfastly committed to keeping politics out of the effort to get every American vaccinated so that we can save lives and help our economy further recover,” White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz said. “When we see deliberate efforts to spread misinformation, we view that as an impediment to the country’s public health and will not shy away from calling that out.”

As Anthony Fearmonger Fauci travels across the airwaves delivering his level-best rebukes against those who believe in freedom and healthcare choice, we’re the ones being called out by the arbiters of truth as unhinged. It’s a testament to the power of mass indoctrination that there are not more Americans standing up and demanding that they end this Pandemic Panic Theater once and for all.

There’s a piece of data that is constantly being repeated lately, including by Fauci, that 99.5% of Covid-related deaths are among the unvaccinated. What they refuse to acknowledge is that the CDC changed testing guidelines in May to reduce the PCR cycle threshold for vaccinated patients. This means that those who are vaccinated are far less likely to have SARS-CoV-2 detected in the first place. It was initially done to reduce the number of “breakthrough cases” that were being reported to reduce concerns about the efficacy of the “vaccines,” but this change has come in very handy as they attempt to push the unvaccinated over the proverbial ledge.

Another important factor in their manipulation of the numbers is that the deaths attributed to Covid-19 continue to be dominated by the elderly. This allows for extreme “doctoring” of the numbers as those who have been vaccinated can easily have their deaths attributed to anything other than Covid-19 while anyone who is unvaccinated will invariably be called a Covid death. This is how fear is manufactured, narratives are maintained, and agendas are driven forward.

Even if we dismiss the manipulation of the numbers they’re reporting, government still has absolutely no standing in their calls to stifle what they deem to be “misinformation.” It’s beyond draconian to think that the federal government of the United States of America would call on cell carriers to suppress communications between American citizens. The Biden regime balks at comparisons to Nazi Germany or the Soviet Union, but what they’re doing matches perfectly with a combination of the fascists and the communists. They are treating the people like sheep who must be herded to their slaughter. All the while, they’re telling us it’s for our own good.

As Congressman Thomas Massie noted, he couldn’t believe what he was reading.

Please tell me this is a typo: “also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages” https://t.co/GeGuMn9QjD — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 12, 2021

Proponents of the move talk about the health of the nation and the need to stop the spread of misinformation. Through all of their gaslighting, none of them have addressed the obvious challenge to all of this: privacy. To do what they want to accomplish means they must monitor all text communications between every American in the nation. They will do this algorithmically, looking for keywords like “vaccine” and whatnot. But there is no algorithm that can properly determine sentiment with a certainty, which means that human eyes will have to be reading our text messages.

None of this should be shocking considering the direction the nation has been heading for a while. According to Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit, “The rabid left already has complete control over the internet and censors social media posts and blog posts so it was a matter of time until they started censoring text messages.”

No, it shouldn’t be shocking based on what we’ve seen but those of us who remember the freedoms we still had as recently as early 2020 still have a hard time believing that our nation has fallen so far, so fast. We saw the writing on the wall and we failed to act appropriately. We now know that even many who were considered allies before have turned against us. And again, it shouldn’t be a surprise. As Mary Chastain opined at Legal Insurrection:

Are you shocked? Biden wants people to go door-to-door to check your vaccine status. They want to force people to get the vaccine.

The White House said local officials and figures will knock on doors and they will only provide information. That’s supposed to make it better? I don’t think so. If you’re vaccinated, you’re fine. If you don’t want the vaccine you don’t have to get it. You know the risks.

Do any of you guys watch baseball games on SNY? Every single commercial break has at least one vaccine commercial. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said the government has every right to know if you got the COVID vaccine.

Biden COVID adviser Jeff Zients asserted the government will go “community to community, neighborhood by neighborhood, person by person” to get all Americans vaccinated.

Don’t forget FEMA mentioned the COVID vaccine first when talking about preparing for hurricanes. Honestly, you should have all your vaccines during storm seasons. Not just COVID.

I don’t deny that some people on the right have taken it to the extreme making people think the FBI will come to your door and stab you with the vaccine. Just simply say, “My body, my choice!” But I guess that goes out the window when it’s not infanticide. The government has absolutely no right to anything, especially when it comes to your medical records.

If you believe in freedom to make healthcare decisions, you are being monitored. You are on a list or will be put on that list soon. When they’ve grown tired of asking, they will turn to force. Biden’s America is not a happy place.

