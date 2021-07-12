https://babylonbee.com/news/inspiring-cubans-rising-up-to-protest-georgias-voter-id-laws/

Biden’s State Department: ‘We Support The Cuban People As They Rise Up To Protest Georgia’s Voter ID Laws’

CUBA—The Biden administration has finally released a statement on the uprising in Cuba. According to officials, the Cuban people are really, really, mad about Georgia’s voter ID laws and have taken to the streets to protest it.

“We are inspired by the Cuban people’s courageous stand against the Republicans’ evil voter suppression laws in Georgia,” said WHA Assistant Secretary Julie Chung. “We share their righteous indignation, and encourage protestors to remain peaceful at all times.”

Official state sources monitoring things on the ground said protestors are waving giant Stacy Abrams signs and chanting things like “LIBERTAD! LIBERTAD!”– which roughly translates to mean “End the Republican party’s evil voter ID requirement which is exactly the same thing as Jim Crow!”

Protestors were also seen chanting “¡Odiamos el Comunismo!”, which Biden officials confirmed means “We love the Cuban healthcare system, which is a model for the U.S. to follow!”

To help ensure things remain peaceful, Biden has called the Cuban dictator to recommend building a protective fence around the Communist Party headquarters.